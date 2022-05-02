Housing crunch sparks rental-market innovations in Bakersfield

Tight housing conditions in Bakersfield have prompted new thinking in the way landlords approach rental arrangements, including a dormitory-like setup that fits as many as six strangers into the same bedroom using bunk beds.
Two new, unrelated businesses hoping to expand to other markets have begun working with local tenants in search of unconventional housing situations, such as a short-term lease or a fully furnished home.
The arrangements are not for everyone, and both companies say they are careful about screening of tenants to ensure compatibility. But for people with special requirements or who are working on a tight budget, the two companies may point to a partial solution for renters trying to find somewhere to stay in a city experiencing historically low vacancies.
Palo Alto-based Yorka Inc., doing business as Brownstone Shared Housing, recently started advertising the availability of six sleeping pods — spare, partially enclosed living spaces with their own bed, lighting and electrical outlet — for $500 per month near Oak and Palm streets.
Co-founder James Stallworth said Monday that one person has settled in, two are coming and about 17 others have expressed interest in moving into the fully furnished, 1,400-square-foot home with three bedrooms. All the sleeping pods are clustered in a single room, which leaves one bedroom for shared storage and another for studying or watching television.
There's also outdoor space, a laundry room and a dishwasher, but no security deposits or advance payment for the final month's rent.
The arrangement in Bakersfield mirrors the company's only other property, which it pays to lease in Palo Alto and, in turn, rents out on a month-to-month basis to 14 people.
"They love it," Stallworth said, referring to the Palo Alto roommates who, he added, have become friends. "We haven't had too many issues so far."
Couples probably wouldn't fit in, he said, or children. He noted that roommates in conflict are encouraged to avoid direct confrontation and instead leave interventions to the company, which at this time consists only of Stallworth, who serves as CEO, and co-founder Christina Lennox, owner of the Bakersfield home and the company's head of product.
"Basically we're making more supply for people who aren't necessarily served by the current housing stock," Stallworth said, adding the company plans to expand into other markets. Its website is Brownstone.live.
The assistant executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, Heather Kimmel, said she was unaware of the company but that she was open to hearing about opportunities to address Bakersfield's critical lack of affordable housing.
Sharing Spaces is more of an online platform offering a variety of services but no rental property of its own. Launched earlier this year by local real estate broker Tracie Barmann, the website lists homes for short- or long-term rents, furnished or otherwise.
Barmann said the company, online at Sharingspaces.com, is still in its startup phase with a little more than a dozen listings as she works to scale up across the state. Besides targeting would-be roommates and corporations trying to line up housing for workers on extended-stay business travel, she said, the company offers services such as advertising, tenant screening and custom lease packages.
"We're kind of across the gamut," she said.
Multifamily housing specialist Marc Thurston with ASU Commercial had not been familiar with Brownstone, which he compared to a small dorm room-like setup. He likened Brownstone's focus to that of Barmann's company.
"I would be curious about how nice the other amenities are to support the $500," Thurston said.