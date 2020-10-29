The pending conversion of the Decatur Hotel into subsidized apartments for impoverished seniors is part of a broader redevelopment strategy that combines the "dual objectives" of making neighborhoods more attractive while also expanding Bakersfield's inventory of permanent, affordable housing.
Until recently, the Kern County Housing Authority hadn't bought a hotel for conversion to apartments since the 1990s. But this month it closed escrow on two: the former Tropicana Motor Inn at 1622 Union Ave. and the Vagabond Inn at 1301 Chester Ave., both of which are undergoing rehabilitation and scheduled to reopen by January.
Both are being financed and structured very differently than the Decatur Hotel project at 2027 19th St., which is under contract to be sold to a locally based nonprofit closely affiliated with the Housing Authority. But local leaders said all three serve the same set of priorities.
Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz, citing "dual objectives" in such cases, said part of the idea is to improve the surrounding neighborhood when investing to create more affordable housing locally.
"Those two objectives are not in ... conflict," he said. "They go together."
DIFFERENT APPROACHES
Contrasts among the projects demonstrate the flexibility of this approach.
While the former Tropicana had a reputation for housing sometimes disruptive tenants, people involved with the Decatur project said the 19th Street property has been so well-managed that the hotel's tenants have not raised a similar level of concern among neighbors.
City officials say they worried, however, that with the Decatur recently marketed for sale, the next owner might not have taken as active a management role.
Another distinction is the set of rental restrictions placed on the properties' owners.
At the Vagabond and the former Tropicana, the Housing Authority will only be able to house people whose income is 30 percent or less of the area's median income, meaning $17,240 for a single-person household. And they will only have to pay 30 percent of their gross income.
Rules imposed by state grants funding the Housing Authority's acquisitions require that those rental restrictions stay in place for 55 years, which Pelz said is standard in the affordable-housing industry.
But funding stipulations on the Decatur's prospective nonprofit owner, Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. II, require that rent caps remain for only 15 years, after which time the hotel may be sold or otherwise become market-rate housing, which commands much higher rents and tends to attract more upwardly mobile tenants.
Under an agreement with the city of Bakersfield, which this month agreed to give GEAHI II a $1.5 million, 55-year loan to help buy the Decatur, tenants must be senior citizens making no more than 50 percent of the area's median income, or $24,500 for a one-person household.
When asked why the Decatur carried a much shorter-duration rent cap, Pelz referred questions to the city. A senior city official referred the question back to the Housing Authority.
City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez, whose Ward 2 includes the Decatur, said he supports the use of a strategic plan for addressing residential hotels, which he defined as formerly short-stay properties that have become long-term residences. Some are well-run, he said, but others are not.
At the same time, he said, city government wants to make apartments more accessible to the poor.
"It's important for us to continue to grow that inventory of affordable housing units in our city," Gonzales said.
VARIED BUDGETS
The budgets, scope and timetables for the three projects vary significantly.
The Decatur, whose 31 units mostly lack in-unit bathrooms and go for about $650 per month, isn't expected to sell until January. At that point five months' worth of construction would begin to create 21 studios, five one-bedroom units and a manager residence. The total cost, including purchase price, is estimated at $1.9 million.
The Vagabond Inn is slated to undergo an exterior facelift as well as minor rehabilitation to its 52 residential units, at a cost estimated at $1.5 million. Pelz said the total cost with property acquisition is projected to be $4.5 million.
The former Tropicana, with 88 residential units, is planned for two phases of renovations starting with exterior improvements such as new paint and landscaping and then resuming in late 2021 with a complete overhaul of the interior units. Rehab work there is expected to cost $2.5 million and the total project budget has been set at $7 million, Pelz said.
He added that hotel conversions can be challenging but that they come with a smaller price tag than building from the ground up. Plus, he said, when you turn them into permanent housing, "it tends to bring more stability to the neighborhood."
Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County, which helps people living on the street, said he supports the Housing Authority's hotel-rehab work, especially in light of California's and Kern County's shortage of affordable housing. He emphasized it should only be done when the surrounding community is in favor of it.
"If the Housing Authority is going to upgrade those facilities, make them habitable, make the properties appealing and it's helping people," he said, "I think it's a good thing."