Housing Authority opens waiting list for voucher program

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern on Friday opened its waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher program. The program, commonly referred to as “Section 8,” provides rental-assistance vouchers to low-income families.
Applications will be accepted online only starting 10 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
HCV recipients will be randomly selected each month from eligible waiting list applicants.
All eligible applications received during the application have an equal chance of being selected, according to a Housing Authority news release issued Friday. Selection is not based on the date and time an application is received. Applicants are encouraged to apply any time that is most convenient to them during the application window.
During the random selection of HCV recipients each month, preference may be given to applicants who are: a person involuntarily displaced due to natural disaster, governmental action, avoiding reprisals and/or victims of hate crimes; veterans, servicemen and/or servicewomen; and homeless individuals and families. Residents of Kern County are given preference over applicants from other communities.
The Housing Authority expects approximately 20,000 individuals will apply for the voucher program this year. Due to the high demand for the program and an extremely limited supply of vouchers, most applicants will experience a long wait for assistance through the HCV program.
The vouchers are intended to help low-income households afford moderately priced rentals that are appropriately sized for their families. Voucher recipients are selected randomly each month that HCVs are available, accounting for voucher preferences.
Interested renters can apply to join the Waiting List and learn more about the program’s eligibility guidelines and application requirements by visiting hcv.kernha.org.