Housing Authority of Kern: Waiting list for Section 8 housing opens for first time in a decade

Lots of people in Kern County need help paying their rent. And as rent increases outstrip income, the need is growing larger.
Despite this, the waiting list for Section 8 housing — known as the Housing Choice Voucher program — hasn't been open to new applicants for a decade.
But it's open now.
"It's a milestone," said Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director for the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, the agency that administers the rental assistance program.
"It was 2012 when we last opened it," she recalled.
The federally funded program is designed to help low-income families, the elderly and the disabled pay for housing. The Housing Authority contracts with landlords to help pay a portion of voucher recipients' rents.
Why did it take 10 years to reopen the waiting list?
"We just basically exhausted the list," Kimmel said.
But that ultra-long closure won't happen again. A change in policy means the waiting list will reopen each year.
Mardi Sharples, housing administrator at the Authority and president of the Income Property Association of Kern, said recipients are selected randomly through a lottery each month. The names come from the waiting list of approved applicants.
"It's not first come, first served," she said. So there's no benefit to camping out in the Housing Authority's parking lot, waiting for the application window to open — like concert tickets at a theater window.
The online application window opened Monday, and then it will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
The choice regarding who gets a voucher is mostly random, but weight may be given to applicants who are military veterans, homeless or persons involuntarily displaced due to natural disaster, governmental action or those who are avoiding reprisals or are victims of hate crimes.
Residents of Kern County are given preference over applicants from other communities.
Both apartments and single-family homes are included in the mix, Sharples said. So is shared housing, meaning the definition of housing for some may simply be to rent a room.
"That's how difficult the housing climate is," she said. "Rent in Kern County has gone up so much."
As a result, many renters are staying put, rather than moving around. They're betting on what they have, rather than taking a chance on the insecurity of the unknown.
This is creating an environment with little turnover in rental units.
"It's a very tough rental climate," Sharples said.
She should know. Sharples has seen the worry and fear close-up. She speaks with landlords and tenants. And she speaks with those who desperately want to get in the program, but are either not chosen in the lottery or who don't meet the requirements.
"We do have people who tug your heartstrings," she said.
The first step is filling out the application online, Kimmel said.
Just visit hcv.kernha.org and click on "Apply." Or if you have questions, click on "FAQ."