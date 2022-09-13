Housing Authority celebrates opening of 22nd Street Lofts

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern celebrated the grand opening of a senior apartment complex three years in the making with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield.
At the intersection of 22nd and Q streets stands the latest addition to the area’s affordable housing supply, 19 units plus a spot for management intended for seniors 62 years of age and older who make around $1,300 or less per month.
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales described the 22nd Street Lofts project as a win-win-win: It’s a huge boon for its residents who are looking for housing; it helps with the city’s attempts at infill development, transforming another once-vacant lot; and it’s a big win for the effort to revitalize downtown.
“This project is just a huge step forward in providing additional housing because we’re in desperate need of it at this time,” Gonzales said, noting it also fits in with the city’s vision for the neighborhood. Q Street has been part of the city’s plans to improve downtown since before a 2011 state law dissolved local redevelopment agencies, he said.
“It’s also a win for downtown Bakersfield in the sense that we have … a new development in the current corridor,” Gonzales added, referring to The Q, a market-rate housing project scheduled to open before the end of the year.
The city’s vision for downtown includes a blend of both types of housing, he said, which is how Bakersfield hopes to achieve the density necessary to double the population of downtown from 5,000 to 10,000 by 2030.
For its part, the city put up $1.5 million of the total cost of the project, according to Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority, who added that Bakersfield was the first of a few sources to step up and support the effort. The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $7 million, per a 2021 city report on affordable housing projects, which also came from the state, as well as tax-exempt bond financing and tax credits. However, there were unanticipated costs that contributed to overruns.
In sharing the story of how the 22nd Street Lofts came to be, Pelz mentioned both examples of challenges that agencies face in addressing the housing crisis as well as how Kern County and the city have had to work together to overcome them.
“It takes usually a minimum of three years, sometimes longer, because you have to piece together so many different types of funding sources,” Pelz said of the effort to bring an affordable housing project like the Lofts to fruition. “It almost didn’t happen because we underestimated the cost for this type of structure where you have the underground garage and the units above it.”
The approximately 9,500-square-foot lot had stood vacant for a number of years before the Housing Authority acquired it about three years ago, Pelz added, noting once the funding was put together, construction started in May 2021.
However, despite the challenges, the project’s completion is a major win and a model for what can be done when agencies work together, Pelz also said Tuesday, noting the property is not a large one, but its density equivalent of about 90 units per acre is just about as good as it gets.
The county’s Housing Authority had no difficulty finding applicants to fill the available units, according to housing manager Adam Arriola, who said there were hundreds of applicants for the 19 units.
“A lot of our buildings have two-year waiting lists,” Arriola said, mentioning that he also manages a second location nearby.
“There’s people that have been waiting since 2019, and you’re being pulled off the list and (told) finally there’s housing available — yeah, they’re super excited,” Arriola said, noting for some the news is like learning of a lottery windfall.
The residents who qualified to fill all 19 units are expected to be moved in by the end of the month, according to officials.