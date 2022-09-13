 Skip to main content
Housing Authority celebrates opening of 22nd Street Lofts

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern celebrated the grand opening of a senior apartment complex three years in the making with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield.

At the intersection of 22nd and Q streets stands the latest addition to the area’s affordable housing supply, 19 units plus a spot for management intended for seniors 62 years of age and older who make around $1,300 or less per month.

