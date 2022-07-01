Housing Authority: 7 apartments still uninhabitable after explosion

The Housing Authority determined an explosion that injured two in a low-income apartment complex caused enough damage to render seven apartments uninhabitable and in need of major reconstruction, according to a statement from the organization.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority, declined to be interviewed Friday, but said in a statement 14 tenants relocated to a “local motel” after an explosion Thursday at Park 20th Apartments at 20th and V streets. The statement said no update has been given regarding the status of the two who were injured.
The Housing Authority is “praying for a quick and complete recovery" for those hurt, according to its statement.
After the blast, 12 units initially were deemed uninhabitable, with the remaining 44 units cleared for occupancy.
Three people are expected to be able to return to the apartments Friday once the elevator inspection is completed. Five individuals may also return next week upon the city's approval, the statement noted. The Housing Authority is covering all relocation costs.
Pelz wrote in an email to The Californian that the Housing Authority is still identifying housing for the residents whose units sustained major damage.
Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the incident is under investigation, but preliminary results show the explosion could have been triggered by a gas leak. He added there was no evidence of foul play, but these statements are only initial findings.
Bowman, who is also the BFD public information officer, added these findings could change as the investigation.
Paul Moreno, a spokesman with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, maintained Friday they did not believe their facilities — PG&E equipment — were involved.
He added the leak source is thought to have originated from the apartment’s stove. PG&E finished its investigation Thursday.