Housekeeping switch at Adventist Health changes employers for 133 local workers

Adventist Health's transition to a different housekeeping vendor this spring will mean a new employer for 133 workers in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi.
The Roseville-based hospital owner and operator said Tuesday none of the housekeeping staff will be let go when the company switches its contract in April from Pennsylvania-based Crothall Healthcare to Advanced Building Maintenance, headquartered in Sacramento.
Questions about the arrangement arose Friday when Kern County government shared Crothall's announcement Feb. 15 that, come April 17, 89 workers in Bakersfield, 31 in Delano and 13 in Tehachapi would be laid off.
"No one's getting laid off," said ABM's chief operating officer, Mike Abercrombie, Tuesday, disputing Crothall's characterization.
In fact, Abercrombie said, the change started with its business partner, real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle, which asked ABM to take over service to the three Adventist hospitals in Kern and another in Sonora. He added that ABM takes care of Adventist medical office buildings in the West and Hawaii.
Adventist said in a written statement Tuesday that all the workers affected by the switchover will retain their jobs, present pay rates and benefits package. It also said employees in the group who now work only 37.5 hours per week will have the option to increase their workweek to reach 40 hours.
The workers were told about the transition during a series of recent meetings, ABM and Adventist said.
Adventist said transferring the housekeeping services to ABM "will better serve patients and provide training and certification opportunities for these employees."
“As we have seen throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, our housekeeping associates remain part of our family and important team members in the safety and quality for all patients, caregivers and visitors,” Misty Cantrell, operations executive for Adventist Health Kern County, said in the company's statement. “The valuable service this team provides to Adventist Health will continue without interruption.”