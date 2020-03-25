Upcoming one-day household hazardous waste drop-off collection events have been postponed amid local coronavirus concerns.
Events originally scheduled at the Lebec Transfer Station on Saturday and the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill on April 4 have been put on hold by Kern County Public Works, according to a news release. No makeup dates have been announced.
Additionally, the following Kern County Special Waste facilities are temporarily closed:
- Mojave Special Waste Facility
- Ridgecrest Kern County Special Waste Facility
- Kern County Special Waste Facility in Bakersfield
Visit https://kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/ for updates.
