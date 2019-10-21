Kern County Public Works will be offering residents in outlying communities a one-day drop off collection event for household hazardous waste in November, according to a news release.
The one-day drop off event is for household residential waste only, no commercial or business waste will be accepted, according to the release.
Hazardous wastes include batteries, unused medications, pesticides, herbicides, paint products, swimming pool chemicals, and photography chemicals, according to the release.
The following drop-off days will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Kern County residents only:
- Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill located at 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi on Nov. 2
- Kern Valley Transfer Station located at 6092 Wulstein Ave. in Kernville on Nov. 16
Residential Hazardous Waste can also be dropped off at the following Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
- Mojave Special Waste Facility located at 17035 Finnin St. on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Ridgecrest Kern County Special Waste Facility located at 3301 W. Bowman Road on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Metro Kern County Special Waste Facility located at 4951 Standard St. and is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information visit kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.
