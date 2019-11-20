Kern County Public Works will be offering residents in outlying communities a one-day drop off collection event for household hazardous waste in December, according to a news release.
On Dec. 7 a drive-up event for household residential waste only, no commercial or business waste, will be accepted at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill located at 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the release.
Residential hazardous waste can also be dropped off at the following Kern County Special Waste facilities:
- Ridgecrest Kern County Special Waste Facility, located at 3301 W. Bowman Road at the Ridgecrest Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, will be open Dec. 14 and Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Metro Kern County Special Waste facility will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 4951 Standard St. in Bakersfield.
All special waste facilities will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving holiday. They will also be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to the release.
