Household hazardous waste collection events set for August

Kern County Public Works is hosting four household hazardous waste collection events in August.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events, which are intended for residential hazardous waste only.
They are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Aug. 6 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill (12001 Tehachapi Blvd.); from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shafter-Wasco Recycling and Sanitary Landfill (17621 Scofield Ave.); from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aug. 20, Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Kern Valley Transfer Station (6092 Wulstein Ave.).
Additionally, residential hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities (SWF), according to county Public Works: the Metro-Bakersfield SWF at 4951 Standard St. is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; the Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin St., Building No. 2, is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every other month ( July, September, November); and the Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Road is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.