China Lake's Naval Air Weapons Station — poised to become the most technologically advanced naval base in America — could receive millions for a new office designed to enhance warfighters' frontline performance after an $886 billion defense bill passed Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to local experts and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield. 

Tucked into the House's National Defense Authorization Act is a provision creating the Naval Air Warfare Rapid Capabilities Office at China Lake. The eastern Kern County location operates as only one of two laboratories across America engaged in weapons development for the U.S. Navy and has been undergoing repairs costing nearly $4 billion after the historic 2019 earthquakes caused severe damage to facilities.

