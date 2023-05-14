House Natural Resources Committee grills forest chief, others in ‘Save Our Sequoias’ Act hearing

How a bill recently introduced by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, might prevent further loss of giant sequoia trees was explored in a recent hearing on before members of the House Natural Resources Committee.
As the Speaker noted in his testimony on May 8, about 20 percent of the iconic trees have been lost in recent years, largely to wildfires.
The bill — H.R. 2989, the Save Our Sequoias Act — was introduced April 28 as a bipartisan effort with 50 cosponsors. Although it has the same title, it is not identical to a House bill introduced by McCarthy in 2022 or a Senate bill introduced later last year by Dianne Feinstein and Rudy Padilla, both Democrats from California.
There currently is no companion bill in the Senate. Feinstein just returned to Washington following a lengthy absence related to illness. Last year’s Senate bill was included in a hearing Sept. 29 with seven other forestry-related bills, but no further action was taken.
On May 8, in a hearing that lasted about two-and-a-half hours and was entirely about the Save Our Sequoias Act, members of the House Natural Resources Committee heard from the chief of the U.S. Forest Service, the chairperson of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and vice chairperson of the Tule River Tribal Council. Other members of a panel brought together for the hearing were representatives of Save the Redwoods League and the National Parks Conservation Association.
McCarthy’s 20th Congressional District includes Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest and much of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks — prime areas for giant sequoias. He said the legislation would reform forest management practices within the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service to expedite fire protection projects in those areas and other lands where the iconic trees grow.
Ranking Member Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., also testified. He is not among the cosponsors of the bill, but said he appreciated seeing “so much attention, passion and effort, to preserve native plants to protect our public lands from the worst effects of climate change.”
Grijalva said he was “genuinely encouraged” to see that the bill authorizes $200 million for giant sequoia protection over the next seven years. But referencing the federal debt crisis, he called attention to Speaker McCarthy’s calls for deep budget cuts in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling for a year.
“I’m a little bit puzzled,” Grijalva said. “Under the Republican’s own House rules, any new program funded has to be offset by cutting a program or funding elsewhere. But I don't see that offset anywhere in this legislation. Democratic bills have been blocked from hearings and markups for those very same reasons. So, it is interesting to see if the Speaker’s bill here today … violates their own rules.”
McCarthy also welcomed constituents who provided testimony in support of the SOS Act — Vice Chairman of the Tule River Indian Tribe Shine Nieto and Chairman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors Dennis Townsend.
“Both Mr. Townsend and Mr. Nieto have witnessed the devastation caused by wildfires in the Sequoia National Forest and our local communities firsthand,” the Speaker said.
"At its core, the SOS Act does four main things,” he said. “It improves interagency coordination; uses science to target high-priority groves for treatments; expedites environmental reviews for grove protection projects using streamlined emergency procedures already in place; and provides land managers with new resources to get the job done.
“Simply put, it helps to reduce unnecessary bureaucratic red tape that makes it nearly impossible for local land managers on the ground to do their jobs,” McCarthy said. “When dead trees and underbrush around the giant sequoias fail to be removed, it creates a tinderbox, serving as a natural accelerant for forest fires, acting like a ladder allowing flames to get into the forest canopy and ultimately threatening these ancient icons.”
But some environmental groups — including Environment America — have challenged McCarthy’s position. In an article published on the organization’s website April 30, Ellen Montgomery, director of EA’s Public Lands Campaign, said the SOS bill won’t save the sequoias.
“It’s true that sequoias and other trees are facing more severe wildfires, but the bill … is not the answer,” Montgomery wrote. “Instead, this bill would undercut environmental laws such as the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act."
Several times during the hearing committee members queried panel members on some of the allegations made by Montgomery, including that the bill would allow the unregulated Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition to supersede federal agencies in managing giant sequoias.
Not true, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said.
He said the emergency fuels treatment the Forest Service did last year was done “under existing authorities from NEPA.” He also said that the agency does not need to go around NEPA to do the work still underway as part of the emergency action or proposed in the SOS bill.
Instead, Moore said, the Forest Service has adopted what he called a “streamlined approach” to facilitate fuels reduction.
The use of categorical exclusions — essentially a list of activities which agencies have determined from analysis and experience to not have significant environmental impacts and therefore do not require more detailed environmental analysis — is up to 85 percent compared to just 70 percent a few years ago, Moore said.
“It’s a matter of educating the workforce on seeing where to use the tools,” he said.
"The Forest Service expects to continue to strategically and thoughtfully use its suite of emergency authorities to accelerate fuel and forest health treatments across a variety of landscapes to address the wildfire crisis,” he said. “In regards to save this Save Our Sequoias Act, the bill provides the USDA and the Department of Interior administrative tools and procedures to address threats, facing giant sequoias. The bill includes establishing a shared stewardship agreement for giant sequoias to enhance coordination.”
The Forest Service chief said that “while USDA has concerns with several aspects of the legislation as it’s written, we appreciate the intent of the Save Our Sequoias Act. And we look forward to continued discussions with the committee and the bill’s sponsors on ways to expedite this important work.”
Aside from funding, Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., asked Neal Desai, senior program director in the Pacific Region for the National Parks Conservation Association, why more work to reduce fuels hasn’t been done. When Desai deferred to others on the panel, Bentz asked Dennis Townsend, chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.
“As I mentioned in my testimony the NEPA and the ESA do provide an opportunity to litigation,” Townsend said, from groups that have suggested that the bill was “going to reinstate bad forest practices.
“There’s a hesitancy to implement, due to litigation,” he said. And when Bentz asked how that might be overcome, Townsend said he thought that codifying the recommended fuels treatment, as the bill would do, would help.
