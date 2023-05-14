 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House Natural Resources Committee grills forest chief, others in ‘Save Our Sequoias’ Act hearing

How a bill recently introduced by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, might prevent further loss of giant sequoia trees was explored in a recent hearing on before members of the House Natural Resources Committee.

As the Speaker noted in his testimony on May 8, about 20 percent of the iconic trees have been lost in recent years, largely to wildfires.

Coronavirus Cases