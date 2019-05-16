Bakersfield's Kevin McCarthy says Alabama's new abortion law goes too far.
McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaking at his weekly news conference on Thursday, said he opposes the law's ban on abortions even in cases of rape and incest. The law's only exemption is an emergency provision protecting the health of the mother.
The law “goes further than I believe" it should, said the House's top Republican.
“I believe in exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, and that’s what I’ve voted on,” McCarthy said.
The new anti-abortion law in Alabama, as reported by The Washington Post, is the strictest in the country and has divided Republicans, putting them on the defensive on the issue. Until this week, Republicans had been playing offense by casting Democrats as extreme due to a recent New York law expanding access to late-term abortion, according to The Post.
In addition to not including exceptions for rape or incest, the law also allows a penalty of up to 99 years in prison for doctors who perform abortions, The Post reported.
Republicans are wary of a reprise of 2012, when they lost two key Senate races in Indiana and Missouri after the party’s nominees in those states made comments about pregnancies resulting from rape, according to The Post. The debate over the Alabama law also comes at a time when Republicans are looking to make inroads with suburban women, a voting bloc that they lost when Democrats recaptured the House in 2018.
Among those criticizing the Alabama bill this week was longtime televangelist Pat Robertson, who decried it as “extreme.”
Trump and the White House have been noticeably silent on the law, and Republican senators such as Martha McSally of Arizona and Thom Tillis of North Carolina facing tough reelection races next year have been hesitant to weigh in on it.
At his Thursday news conference, McCarthy said exceptions for rape and incest are “exactly what Republicans have voted on in this House. That’s what our platform says.”
President Trump said in 2016 that he would support changing the platform to include exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. But the platform does not in fact include those exceptions. A spokesman for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
McCarthy also declined to offer an opinion on whether the Alabama law should be struck down.
“Look, I’m not an attorney. I’m not on the Supreme Court,” McCarthy said, adding that it was up to the justices on the top court to decide.
A spokesman for the other top Republican in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment on the Alabama law.
(1) comment
Gee, Kevin, ya think?
Of course, this is just another attempt to get Roe vs. Wade before the now, improved Trump-inspired Supreme court.
A shame men don't get pregnant. Wouldn't it be wonderful to have been raped and have to carry that fetus to term?
