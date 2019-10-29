A house fire in east Bakersfield around 10 p.m. Monday left two people displaced and caused $210,000 in damage. Kern County and Bakersfield fire crews responded to the blaze in 2300 block of Carl Lane. Flames and smoke were coming from the roof and the roof collapsed shortly after crews arrived preventing a search of the home. The home's two occupants were later deemed to have escaped safely. No injuries were reported.
