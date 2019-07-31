A house fire displaced six people early Wednesday morning.
At 12:29 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department dispatched to a house fire in the 1400 block of Palm Avenue. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate a smoldering attic fire in the single story home. They were able to isolate the fire and remove the burning debris. One of two bedrooms and the bathroom were damaged in the fire, KFCD said.
The Kern County Building Department, PG&E, and Red Cross were called to assist the family.
The homeowners told firefighters that breakers and lights had recently stopped working. Firefighters found damaged electrical wiring near the fire's origin.
KCFD reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors in the home and to always call a licensed electrician or the electrical company when experiencing any abnormal electrical problems.
