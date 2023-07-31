Four people were displaced and a dog died when a fast-burning house fire spread to vehicles, brush, and other property Sunday night in southwest Bakersfield.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 12000 block of Ashe Road at 7:36 p.m. with a report that an elderly homeowner and animals were possibly inside, the Kern County Fire Department reported, but everyone got out. A massive black smoke column was visible from a distance.
Embers started fires away from the main fire, and a second alarm response was called, with a total of 38 personnel working on the blaze.
"Operations focused on extinguishing the fire, which took considerable time after knockdown due to the large amount of personal property that burned," a KCFD news release said.
No civilians or firefighters were hurt. The residents were given a California Fire Foundation SAVE card to help with immediate needs, and the Red Cross also offered support.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the fire department.