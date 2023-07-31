Ashe-1-scaled.jpg

Firefighters were called to a home in the 12000 block of Ashe Road on Sunday nightwith a report that an elderly homeowner and animals were possibly inside.

 Courtesy of KCFD

Four people were displaced and a dog died when a fast-burning house fire spread to vehicles, brush, and other property Sunday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 12000 block of Ashe Road at 7:36 p.m. with a report that an elderly homeowner and animals were possibly inside, the Kern County Fire Department reported, but everyone got out. A massive black smoke column was visible from a distance.