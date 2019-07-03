The first 100 donors to at Houchin Community Blood Bank’s two donor centers on Friday will get a free movie ticket.
“As superheroes save lives on the big screen Houchin is asking real life heroes to come in and save a life with a blood donation,” the blood bank said in a news release.
Donors will be able to give blood between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr.
Typically, blood donations decrease in summer months because high school and college students supply 20 percent of the local blood supply, and the blood bank hopes to make up the difference with the movie ticket incentive.
Blood donors must be in good health, weigh 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older, although 16-year-olds can donate blood with parental consent.
