Houchin Community Blood Bank will start collecting plasma from COVID-19 survivors who have fully recovered and offer it to hospitals to aid in the treatment of severely ill coronavirus patients.
Houchin, in making the announcement Sunday morning, noted the so-called COVID-19 convalescent plasma is an experimental treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use on an emergency basis.
People who recover from coronavirus develop antibodies to the virus that stay in their plasma, a Houchin news release said. Transfusing that plasma to a person fighting the virus can boost the person's immune system and potentially help in recovery, the blood bank said.
Houchin said it already has the necessary technology to collect, test and process the plasma and is working with the FDA.
Donors have to meet all the regular criteria for giving blood. They also have to pass additional FDA screening, which Houchin said includes:
• Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test
• Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation
• Have a negative result for COVID-19
• Meet all standard FDA plasma donation requirements.
Any recipient of the plasma will also have to meet FDA criteria.
Patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate are asked to call 661-616-2575.
