Houchin Community Blood Bank will celebrate the grand reopening of its Truxtun Avenue Donor Center this Thursday.
The center, located at 5901 Truxtun Ave., will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Over the last several weeks, Houchin has taken the opportunity to revitalize its Truxtun facility in support of its mission to save and change lives, according to a news release. The center will feature a tribute to the community with a mural wall in the lobby, fresh paint, updated countertops and a brand new children’s room to include games and activities. The exterior has been freshly painted with the addition of brand new signage. The monument sign will display the center’s new logo and will be visible from the street.
Houchin will continue to acknowledge and recognize donors who have achieved a 10 gallon donor milestone by digitally displaying their photos in the donor room on two television monitors as a slide show for all to view, reminisce and enjoy. Donors who continue to reach this milestone will be able to be added to the slide show in the future.
The Truxtun Donor Center reopened for donations beginning Monday.
