Houchin Community Blood Bank said it's in urgent need of blood donations.
In a news release, the organization said the sense of urgency for the donations exists locally and nationwide.
"As the need for blood continues to rise, it is important to remember how critical blood donations are,” President and CEO Sean McNally said in the release. “One whole blood donation can save the lives of three people in our community. In this unprecedented time, this is our moment to step up and be real community heroes."
Houchin said in addition to the Blood Bank’s workout Mirror promotion, all trima and CCP donors will also be entered into a daily drawing for a $250 gift card. The offer is available until the end of January.
The release stated that while all donation types are being heavily impacted, trima (platelets and plasma) and CCP have seen the most detrimental impact.
Those interested in donating blood can call Houchin at 323-4222 or visit www.hcbb.com/schedule.
Also, visit www.hcbb.com/covid for information about CCP and safety precautions.