Houchin Community Blood Bank has appointed Brad Bryan as its new president and CEO. Bryan had been serving as the company’s interim CEO since the end of May, after being brought on around two months earlier.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be placed at the helm of Houchin Community Blood Bank, a long standing organization that has helped the Kern County community save over three million lives since 1952,” Bryan said in a news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead this amazing organization into the future and to continue serving this great community.”
Bryan replaces former CEO Galen Kline, who abruptly resigned after less than six months in his role.
Upon acceptance of his new role, Bryan noted the unique situation Kern County finds itself in with Houchin as an independent blood center.
“This means that 100 percent of the blood transfused to patients in Kern County was donated locally by caring members of our community,” he said. “In most other communities, where chain blood centers like Red Cross or Vitalant operate, blood for transfusions is flown in from warehousing centers which are hundreds or thousands of miles away.”
Bryan received a doctorate from Texas A&M, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts and he completed a fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
He previously consulted for biotechnology companies and founded a next generation DNA sequencing clinical diagnostics company.
He served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves and gained national recognition during Hurricane Harvey after participating in a mission in which 33 young children with kidney failure were rescued throughout Texas.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Dr. Brad Bryan join our Houchin Family,” said Joseph Engle, Houchin’s Chairman of the Board. “He has brought a new perspective with innovative ideas to our organization.”
