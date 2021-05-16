Houchin puts out a plea: We need blood

Houchin Community Blood Bank on Sunday put out a call: We need blood, of all types, to replenish supplies.
As more people return to their normal routines, fewer people are donating, especially at the beginning of the week, Houchin said in a news release. The blood bank is sending out more units of blood per day than it is collecting.
"Not much happens in a hospital without blood,” Houchin President and CEO Sean McNally said in a news release.
Houchin noted the community stepped up in the past year when donations of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma were crucial to helping those who were severely ill with coronavirus. More than 5,300 units of CCP were donated
Here are the donor center hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday. Go to hcbb.com/schedule to find mobile drives.
Make an appointment by calling 323-4222 or visit hcbb.com/schedule.
Houchin says blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed.