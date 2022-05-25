Houchin plans new blood donation center in northeast Bakersfield

Blood donors in northeast Bakersfield soon won't have quite so far to drive when they're ready to bleed for a good cause.
Houchin Community Blood Bank expects to open a new donation center in late June or early July near Highway 178 and Oswell Street in the same shopping center as Red Pepper Restaurant.
The idea is to make giving blood more convenient to Houchin's donors in that part of town, while also opening new opportunities to offer community education, Marketing Manager Rachel Parlier said Wednesday.
Plans call for a location that is smaller than Houchin's two other locations, at 5901 Truxtun Ave. near downtown and 11515 Bolthouse Drive in southwest Bakersfield. Parlier said the new center will have three or four whole-blood donation beds and two to three beds for donating platelets or plasma.
No laboratory is envisioned for the northeast Bakersfield location, as donations will be shuttled to the lab on Bolthouse Drive, Parlier said, adding the new facility will likely have a single donor services manager overseeing the operation.
Work continues on what remains a mostly vacant building, she said.
"We're still working on getting it prepared for the donors and working behind the scenes on the electrical," Parlier said.