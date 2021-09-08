Houchin joins nationwide alliance to prevent blood shortages

When disaster strikes, hospitals sometimes find themselves in dire need of blood, but Houchin Community Blood Bank has joined a new alliance to prevent that from happening ever again.
Events such as mass shootings, destructive weather or even major car crashes threaten to strain the resources of blood suppliers nationwide. The year has already seen lower-than-usual donations, and suppliers worry a “mass transfusion disaster” could leave patients untreated for want of blood.
To counter such a dire situation, seven blood centers across the country have formed the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, which will work to store excess blood in the event of an emergency.
“Most people don’t get that the number one thing you have to have is blood or you’re going to die,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a news conference on Wednesday introducing the alliance. “Even if you’re breathing OK and you’re doing OK, you can bleed out. This is so critical and I know Houchin has done a great job of educating people on giving blood.”
Launched last week, the members of the corps have committed to providing a minimum amount of O-type blood when called upon. Described as a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the corps is made up of Houchin and Oklahoma Blood Institute, The Community Blood Center in Wisconsin, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Texas’ We Are Blood, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and Carter BloodCare.
The corps focuses on O type blood due to its common use during transfusions.
Blood defined as O Positive is the most common blood type and it is also compatible with any other positive blood, making it critical for emergency transfusions. O Negative, found in only 7 percent of the population, is known as the “universal” blood type because it can be used in transfusions with any type of blood.
Due to its usefulness, O type blood is frequently in short supply, and is often the first to run out during emergencies. The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is an effort to ensure critical blood types never run out when needed. A weekly rotation has been worked out among the participating centers, when the blood must be available to be shipped anywhere in the United States.
Houchin has started with a reserve of 40 units, but hopes to increase the figure to 200 soon. While it may sound like a lot, Houchin acknowledges 200 units may not be enough to fully treat all patients during an emergency.
According to the Red Cross, a single car accident victim can require up to 100 units of blood.
The extra responsibility means more Kern County residents will have to donate blood to fill the reserves in addition to the normal supply.
“Kern County and the surrounding area are a community of givers and we see a great response whenever we reach out to our community,” Houchin Chief Operations Officer Martin Alonzo said during the news conference. “We believe we can sustain something like that.”
The formation of the alliance comes at a precarious time for blood centers. Although 2020 saw large amounts of donations, 2021 has been the opposite. According to America’s Blood Centers, 25 percent of community blood centers have a one-day supply of blood or less. Only 17 percent of centers have three days or more supply, according to the same data.
“We talk about these sorts of tragedies or mass casualty incidents that will occur or could occur and the reality is we need to plan for them because they are going to happen,” Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said.
Houchin is asking community members to increase their donations to meet the rising need. To donate, visit hcbb.com/schedule or call 661-323-4222.