Houchin, Girl Scouts team up to encourage blood donations

Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering with Girl Scouts of Central California South to provide each donor a certificate for a free box of Girl Scout cookies starting Monday.
With the worst blood shortage being declared in over a decade, this incentive is not only to provide a tasty treat, but also to encourage new donors to save lives, according to organizers.
Donors can start by making an appointment at a donor center or mobile clinic: (Walk-ins are welcome.)
The donor center’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The donation centers are located in Bakersfield at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave.
Visit hcbb.com/schedule for more information.