Houchin Community Blood Bank will continue its free coronavirus antibody testing until further notice, the organization announced on its Facebook page.
Due to what it deemed as an "overwhelming response," the blood bank will continue providing the free tests to whole blood, platelet and plasma donors. The antibody tests check for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, but not the active virus.
To ensure safety, donors are asked to wear masks during their donation and social distancing between donors will be maintained.
Donors must be symptom-free to be eligible, as well as pass all other eligibility requirements. Donors should receive results within 72 hours through email.
Those with a positive result may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those with COVID-19 in hospitals.
To schedule an appointment at the Houchin offices, visit www.hcbb.com/schedule or call 616-2575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.