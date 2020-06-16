Houchin Community Blood Bank said Tuesday it will expand to Santa Clarita as part of a push to serve new regions beyond Kern County.
The Bakersfield-based organization said it will operate in the northern Los Angeles County city under the name West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita.
Houchin also unveiled a new umbrella entity called West Coast Blood services, which is said will "leverage Houchin’s expertise in operations and community engagement to serve new regions beyond Kern County so that more people can give blood, platelets and plasma to save lives in their communities."
President and CEO Brad Bryan said in a news release the expansion won't be Houchin's last.
"Houchin is still the same organization, with the same commitment to supporting our local community," he wrote. "We now have a sister organization just over the Grapevine serving the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Los Angeles County.”
“We will continue to expand in innovative ways into new areas," he continued, "and always keep our focus of saving lives through blood donations in the communities we serve because when you give, people live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.