Houchin: Donate blood during Thanksgiving week, open mystery box

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, chats with Lori Fernandez-Lopez, supervisor at the Oswell Street location of Houchin Community Blood Bank, as she prepares to draw blood for one of the first donations at the new facility.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Houchin Community Blood Bank is asking people to donate blood, platelets or plasma during Thanksgiving week, Monday through Saturday, when successful donors can pick a mystery box and have a chance to win up to $500.

The incentive is available at all donor centers (11515 Bolthouse Drive, 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 2671 Oswell St., Suite C) and mobile blood drives.

