Houchin: Donate blood during Thanksgiving week, open mystery box

Houchin Community Blood Bank is asking people to donate blood, platelets or plasma during Thanksgiving week, Monday through Saturday, when successful donors can pick a mystery box and have a chance to win up to $500.
The incentive is available at all donor centers (11515 Bolthouse Drive, 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 2671 Oswell St., Suite C) and mobile blood drives.
Donor hours this week are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; closed Thanksgiving; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mobile drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Starbucks at Stevenson Ranch at 25720 The Old Road and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian's consent. Go to hcbb.com or call 661-323-4222; appointments are recommended.