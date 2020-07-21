Houchin Community Blood Bank and Dewar’s Ice Cream are partnering for a community-wide blood drive.
Dewar’s is hosting the Pint for a Pint blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at its 2700 Calloway Drive location.
Each donor will receive a free pint of ice cream, as well as a free T-shirt and a free COVID-19 antibody test.
For more information, contact Stephanie Gibbons, account manager for Houchin Community Blood Bank, at 661-301-5623.
