Houchin Community Blood Bank and Dewar's Ice Cream are partnering for "A Pint for a Pint" blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dewar's location at 11320 Ming Ave.
Donors are asked to make an appointment at hcbb.com/schedule.
Dewar's is thanking each donor by donating a free pint of ice cream for each donation. You can also get a free T-shirt and a COVID-19 antibody test with your donation.
