Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its first ever three day 'Sweetheart Date Night' event. Pairs who donate will have the opportunity to win a grand prize to see Blake Shelton in concert, according to a Houchin news release.
The three day event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at both of Houchin's donor centers, located at 5901 Truxtun Ave., and 11515 Bolthouse Drive, according to the blood bank.
The blood bank is inviting donors to come in twos. Pairs will have the opportunity to pic a date night off the blood banks date night trees, according to the release.
More than 150 date options will be available and will range anywhere from dinner dates, activity dates, movie dates, ice cream dates, tickets to Dancing with the Stars, and the grand prize date to see Blake Shelton in concert, according to the release.
Hours of operation for the three day event are:
- Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
