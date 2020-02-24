Houchin Community Blood Bank, in partnership with Kern County Raceway, will host a social event to kick off their 'RACE IN TO GIVE' blood drive.
The social event will take place Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Houchin's Bolthouse Drive donor center. Those who donate will receive a pair of tickets to the 2020 opening night at the Kern County Raceway on March 14. Each donor will also be entered into a drawing for a night in a luxury suite for a future race at KCRP, according to the release.
Houchin's 'RACE IN TO GIVE' blood drive will be a two week event from March 2 to March 14. The blood drive will take place at both of Houchin's locations, 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave., according to the release.
The following are days and times of donation:
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information visit www.hcbb.com.
