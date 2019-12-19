Houchin Community Blood Bank will host a 'Mys-tree Ornaments' blood drive to help bring holiday cheer to the community on Dec. 23 through Dec. 28, according to a news release.
The blood drive will take place at both of Houchin's donor centers. Everyone who donates blood, platelets, and plasma can pick an ornament from the Christmas tree and will receive a mystery gift card of up to $500. The gift cards will be from Target and are sponsored by The Wonderful Company, according to the release.
In addition, Santa will be at the Bolthouse Donor Center on Monday from noon to 4 p.m. The community is invited to take free photos with Santa, according to the release.
Houchin's locations are 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. Donors can give blood at the following times and days:
- Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday closed for Christmas
- Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
