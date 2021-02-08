Houchin Community Blood Bank is looking to increase the local supply of the COVID-19 antibody.
According to a news release from Houchin, the blood bank will be screening all blood donations for the COVID convalescent plasma until the end of March. The plasma helps others inflicted with COVID-19 fight the virus and increases their chances of survival.
Also, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is eligible to donate their Convalescent Plasma. Those interested can call 323-4222 or visit the blood bank’s website at www.hcbb.com to make an appointment.