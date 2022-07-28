 Skip to main content
Houchin Community Blood Bank opens new center on Bakersfield's eastside

Houchin Community Blood Bank celebrated the opening of its new east Bakersfield location Thursday morning, an expansion that Houchin executives hope will bring in greater numbers of Hispanic donors.

"It's a presence here, and kind of an anchor here on the east side, but our hope also is that we are really going to expand our outreach into the Hispanic community — and we're very, very excited about that," Houchin CEO Sean McNally told a crowd of local supporters and elected officials.

