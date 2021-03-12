Houchin Community Blood Bank holding 'Luck of the Draw' promotion next week

To mark St. Patrick’s Day and the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Houchin Community Blood Bank will hold a “Luck of the Draw” promotion from Monday through March 21.
Every donor will receive something that is either St. Patrick’s Day related or COVID related. Items to be distributed include lottery tickets, gift cards, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and more.
The incentive will be offered at both the 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. donor centers as well as mobile blood drives.
Donor center hours include.
- March 15-17: 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
- March 18 : 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
- March 19: 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
- March 20 : 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
- March 21: Closed
Visit hcbb.com/schedule to see mobile drives for next week.