Houchin Community Blood Bank holding 14th annual blood drive

With his COVID convalescent plasma testing vials in the foreground, Eric Quezada Sajardo donates blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank on Bolthouse Drive on Monday morning.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a kickoff for its 14th annual blood drive next week, which is running for the month of December starting Wednesday.

The first collection is taking place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at L Street and the 178, across from KGET studios.

Due to the holiday season, blood banks all over the country are experiencing blood shortages, according to a news release from Houchin

The public is encouraged to visit either of Houchin’s donor center locations at 5901 Truxtun Ave., which will be closed Wednesday to support the kickoff event, and 11515 Bolthouse Drive.

The kickoff marks the start of a number of mobile collection efforts that will be taking place at various times throughout December.

The following times, dates and locations are subsequent opportunities to donate blood: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday (Adventist Health Hospital – 2615 Chester Ave.); 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (Kern Valley Hospital – 6412 Laurel Ave.); 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: I-Rock Radio – 520 S. Richmond Road, Ridgecrest); noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 7: Kaiser Permanente Physicians – 3100 Camino Del Rio Court); noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 (Taft Community – 400 Kern St.,) ; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 (Stallion Springs – 27800 Stallion Springs Drive); 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 (Kern High School District – 5801 Sundale Ave.); noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 (Ridgecrest Community – 100 W. California Ave.); 2-6 p.m. Dec. 17 (Wasco Knights of Columbus 2938 – 1300 9th Place); 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Dec. 19 (Our Lady of Guadalupe – 4600 E. Brundage Lane); 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 (Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley – 1100 Magellan Drive); 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 (Target East Hills – 3401 Mall View Road).

To make an appointment for one of our donor centers or a mobile blood drive, please visit www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at (661) 323-4222.

