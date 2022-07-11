Houchin Community Blood Bank, Dewar’s team up for blood drive

Houchin Community Blood Bank and Dewar’s Ice Cream Parlor are partnering up to encourage blood donations over the summer.
Anyone who donates a pint of blood at one of two upcoming drives the two companies are hosting together will receive a redeemable coupon for a free pint of ice cream.
The times and locations for the drive are: 7 p.m. Thursday at 1120 Eye St. and 7 p.m. July 21 at 2700 Calloway Drive.
Blood donors must be in good health, weigh 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent.
To make an appointment, visit www.hcbb.com/schedule.