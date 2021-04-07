Houchin Community Blood Bank calls out to community for blood donations

Houchin Community Blood Bank reminded the community that while blood donations are currently decreasing, demand for them is on the rise with Kern County on the cusp of reopening.
In a news release, the blood bank said that with people attempting to return to their normal lives, fewer individuals have been coming through Houchin’s doors. Also, hospitals are nearing full capacity once again and surgeries are picking up, the news release stated.
As a result, all blood donations — whole blood, platelets and plasma — are needed to save lives.
The blood bank, which sees all its blood supply distributed locally, is asking for donations from the community. Houchin is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling Houchin at (661) 323-4222 or visiting www.hcbb.com/schedule.