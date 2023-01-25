 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houchin Community Blood Bank appoints fifth CEO in four years

Jonathan Bautista

Houchin Community Blood Bank’s new CEO, Jonathan Bautista, was appointed Jan. 3. 

 Courtesy photo

Houchin Community Blood Bank’s board of directors has chosen a new chief executive, the organization's fifth CEO in a little more than four years.

Jonathan Bautista, an executive with some 20 years of experience in blood banking, was appointed to two positions — chief executive and chief operating officer, Houchin said in a news release.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases