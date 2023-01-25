Houchin Community Blood Bank appoints fifth CEO in four years

Houchin Community Blood Bank’s board of directors has chosen a new chief executive, the organization's fifth CEO in a little more than four years.
Jonathan Bautista, an executive with some 20 years of experience in blood banking, was appointed to two positions — chief executive and chief operating officer, Houchin said in a news release.
"The board of directors is very pleased and grateful to have Jonathan Bautista as our new CEO/COO," Chairman Joseph Engel said in the release. "He brings with him over two decades of blood banking experience, which will benefit Houchin as we expand our services into the future."
Bautista brings a wealth of knowledge to the community blood bank, which was established 72 years ago, Houchin said in the release. Under his previous leadership experiences, he became known for his ability to lead strategic growth decisions, transform operational processes and identify short- and long-term benefits.
"I'm excited to join the Houchin Community Blood Bank family and to be a part of the Bakersfield community," Bautista was quoted as saying in the news release. "Houchin Community Blood Bank in partnership with the community of blood donors has been saving lives since 1951, and my hope is that we continue to grow our donor community to ensure there is an ample supply of life-saving blood and blood products."
He described Houchin as "a vital community resource," and said the entire blood bank is "grateful for the support and partnership from the communities we serve."
Houchin Marketing Manager Rachel Nettleton acknowledged Wednesday that the blood bank has been through some changes over the past few years.
When longtime Houchin CEO Greg Gallion retired at the end of 2018, he was replaced by former COO Galen Kline.
However, Kline resigned less than six months into the new job.
The board of directors then turned to Brad Bryan, who had been hired in March 2019 to fill the role of director of quality management.
Bryan was named interim CEO in May 2019, and took over the job officially when he was named CEO in August 2019.
In late 2020, Bryan resigned to take an opportunity elsewhere, according to a spokesperson with the blood bank.
The board appointed a candidate with a strong business background to replace Bryan. According to Houchin, Sean McNally brought more than 30 years of business experience to the position.
McNally lasted a little more than a year and a half before leaving the blood bank in October. Engel finished out the year as interim CEO.
"He left for different opportunities," Nettleton said of McNally's departure.
"There have been a lot of changes in the industry in general," she said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic left few organizations untouched.
Houchin is happy to welcome Bautista, she said, and is looking forward to continued growth and success.
"We're excited," she said, "for the experience he brings."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.