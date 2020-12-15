There's a new leader at the helm of Houchin Community Blood Bank.
According to a news release from the blood bank, Sean McNally has been appointed as new president and Chief Executive Officer of the organization. Houchin said that McNally brings over 30 years of business experience to the position.
The blood bank added that while changes are expected with the appointment, McNally will also look to build on the standards, vision and momentum Houchin has established over the years.
He replaces Brad Bryan, who was named CEO in August 2019. According to a spokesperson with the blood bank, Bryan resigned to take an opportunity elsewhere.
“Sean immediately stood out as someone who would make an exceptional leader,” said Joseph Engel, chairman of Houchin’s Board of Directors. “We believe his strong leadership experience will guide Houchin into the future and continue the growth that we envision for this organization.”
In the news release, McNally said he was "honored and humbled" by the announcement.
"Our vision remains the same to ensure that we continue to help our community by providing a safe and reliable blood supply,” he said.