Houchin Community Blood Bank Chief Executive Officer Galen Kline has resigned from his position after less than less than six months in the top role.
Former Houchin CEO Greg Gallion, who retired Dec. 31 of last year, confirmed Kline stepped down earlier this week. He said Brad Bryan, whose LinkedIn profile said he has served as the company’s chief operating officer for the past month, has stepped in as the interim CEO for the time being.
“It seems that the reception he’s received at the blood bank has been very warming and very cordial,” he said, referring to Bryan. “I think that he can bring a good amount of technical depth to the blood bank moving forward.”
Gallion added that he did not know the reason why Kline had resigned, and executives at Houchin did not immediately return calls for comment.
Kline has worked for Houchin since October 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as Director of Quality Management before eventually being promoted to chief operating officer, a position he held for 11 months before becoming CEO.
Bryan began working for Houchin in March 2019 according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as the Director of Laboratory and Technical Services, the profile said.
This story will be updated
