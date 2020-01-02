Houchin Blood Bank is in need of blood for two twin baby girls who were born prematurely.
Houchin Blood Bank on Facebook wrote Gloria and Maya, who were born prematurely at 24 weeks, need O negative blood, but "we encourage EVERYONE to come donate regardless of their type!"
Donations can be credited to group code 9968.
Houchin Blood Bank has two donation centers: 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive.
To make an appointment, call 323-4222.
