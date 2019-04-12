Houchin Community Blood Bank will be hosting a spring blood drive and easter egg hunt from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 20, at both Houchin Community Blood Bank donor centers located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue.
The spring blood drive will feature mystery jumbo eggs filled with prizes from local businesses and a dessert bar that will be open all day.
There will by two Easter egg hunts scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. only at the Bolthouse location.
Whoever finds the “golden egg” will receive an Easter basket.
