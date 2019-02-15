Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a Hearts For Dezi Blood Drive on Feb. 23.
The blood drive, held in honor of a child who was born in 2017 with a rare heart defect, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. Dezmen “Dezi” Licea and his family will be around to meet donors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Licea, known as Bakersfield’s Little Iron Man and the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador, was born with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return, or TAPVR. Only one in 20,000 babies are born with the defect.
Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 18 years of age or older. Younger teens can donate with parental consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is required.
For more information, call 323-4222.
