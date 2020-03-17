There is a dire need locally for blood and platelet donations, local officials said Tuesday in an appeal for volunteers to give blood.
"I am calling on the people of Kern County to do what the people of Kern County do — respond," Mayor Karen Goh said at the Houchin Blood Bank on Truxtun Avenue.
Houchin's donations are down 80 percent due to cancellation of many local blood drives, Goh said, but patients in local hospitals continue to need blood despite coronavirus.
Houchin CEO Brady Ryan said the bank took the unusual step this week of trying to see if it can obtain B positive and B negative blood from elsewhere in the country because the local supply is "in the negative."
There is also an "extreme need" for platelet donations, he said, which can only be stored for five days.
Ryan suggested that people not working and college students not in school use their time to donate. Parents who are at home with children due to school closures can go to Houchin's southwest location, where there is a playroom and snacks for children.
"We'll give you a breather," he said.
Houchin's two donation centers will hold special Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week, Ryan said.
Houchin will also hold blood drives in northeast Bakersfield this week, at FoodsCo on Haley Street on Wednesday and at Target on Mall View Road on Thursday.
In a show of support, Sharlet Briggs, president and CEO of Adventist Health in Bakersfield, was at Houchin's Truxtun location Tuesday to give blood along with two other hospital executives since they are not working at their offices due to coronavirus restrictions.
