Houchin Community Blood Bank announced Monday was the beginning of a one-week Convalescent Plasma Drive that lasts through Sept. 4. People who have recovered from COVID-19 and carry the antibody are encouraged to donate their plasma in the effort to help others currently fighting the virus.
All COVID-19 plasma donors will receive a $50 gift card from a local business, and they will also be entered into a daily drawing for a $250 Visa Card and a weekly drawing for a $1,000 gift card.
Houchin Community Blood Bank has donation sites at 5901 Truxtun Ave and 11515 Bolthouse Drive in Bakersfield. Donation times are Monday through Wednesday or Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call Houchin's hotline at 616-2575.
