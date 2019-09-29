After two incidents of violence shook the Sikh community in Bakersfield this year, the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association realized something needed to be done.
In February, police dug up the body of a newborn baby in the backyard of a Sikh family home in southwest Bakersfield. They later arrested Beant Dhillon, 43, the baby's grandmother for allegedly drowning the infant, and her husband Jagsir Singh, 47, for his role in disposing of the baby, who was born to their teenage daughter in the family home. Singh later hanged himself after posting bail. Then, in August, 65-year-old Jagjit Singh admitted to police that he shot and killed his daughter-in-law, Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, in a southwest home. Jagjit Singh told police he did it to preserve his honor after he overheard Kooner on the phone saying she was prepared to leave her husband and family to marry another man, according to police reports.
After Dhillon's arrest the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association began discussions about creating a resource hotline for the Sikh and Punjabi-speaking community. After Kooner's murder, the association decided enough was enough. The hotline went live in September to connect callers to the association's partners, like the Family Justice Center and Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.
Here's how it works: a group of women from the association have volunteered to take phone calls or return voicemails in both English and Punjabi. Based on the information they receive from the call, a volunteer will refer that person to a specific resource, such as mental health, domestic violence or addiction services, said Raji Brar, co-founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association.
"Sometimes a simple phone call can prevent a tragedy," Brar said. "It’s all it takes. We don’t even realize what folks are going through."
The association's partners — the Family Justice Center, Behavioral Health, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault and the Kern County District Attorney's Office — will provide resources to those referred to them from the hotline.
"Half the battle is finding out who can help you," according to Kern County Deputy District Attorney Andrea Kohler, who oversees the center.
"We want these folks to know that these resources exist in this community, and they exist for you, too," Brar said. "It’s more welcoming or accepting when it’s someone from your community or someone from your culture who gets it."
