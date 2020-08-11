Bakersfield's hospitality industry has recently begun to pick up — some hotels are even hiring again — as road-trippers and locals help put an end to a streak of slow business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local hotel managers and sales directors report a double-digit jump in occupancy rates in the last several weeks — not enough to match the volume of business they were doing at this time last year but welcome progress just the same.
"They're starting to trickle in," said Jessica Ramirez, director of sales at Hilton Garden Inn south of Rosedale Highway.
She and others attributed the increase in business to a variety of factors, not the least being construction projects employing workers from other areas. Bakersfield hotel people said there's also been a lot of overnight stays by guests enjoying a road trip or heading to the Sierra Nevada.
STAYCATIONS?
Locals, too, are booking short stays with greater frequency these days. Ramirez said Bakersfield residents with money to spend get a room for two or three nights and don't bother with discounts.
"We have noticed that when they do come to check in they're using their unemployment cards," she said, adding the hotel has had to remove local guests hosting non-socially distanced parties or who otherwise were "up to no good."
Then there are the people waiting for escrow to close on their new home, she said — or their air-conditioning went out or they've got home-improvement projects going on.
NOT HAPPENING
What's not driving the numbers lately is the kind of business cities like Bakersfield try to maximize in normal times: conventions and other group events.
"Anything with a group of people, those aren't happening" locally or anywhere else, said David Lyman, manager of the city's hospitality bureau, Visit Bakersfield. "Do you want to be in a group of 500 people in a closed space?"
Independently reported industry figures were unavailable Tuesday but Lyman said business fell more than half early on in the COVID-19 crisis. Now it's down between 10 percent and 15 percent year over year, he said.
There have been financial implications for the city as well as the hotel industry. Revenue from the city's hotel bed tax came in 21 percent below projections to end fiscal 2019-20 at $7.8 million.
UP TO 80%
Ramirez said occupancy at the Hilton Garden Inn fell to about 10 percent during the early part of the quarantine. But July averaged more than 60 percent, she said, and during the week occupancy sometimes hits 80 percent lately.
Andrea Moore, general manager of the Four Points by Sheraton Bakersfield on California Avenue, said she saw occupancy rates rise 15 percent to 20 percent in about the last three weeks, partly because of last-minute leisure travel.
The Four Points had to lay off about 70 percent of its staff in the spring and only recently has been able to bring some former employees back, Moore said by email. She emphasized the hotel is hiring.
"This is a great time to get into the hospitality industry," she wrote. "We are currently seeing a total reshaping of how people travel and what is needed to take care of those travelers. It's like getting in on the ground floor. We're all on the same learning curve."
ESSENTIAL TRAVELERS
Cynthia Garcia, director of sales at the Hyatt Place Bakersfield on Coffee Road, said she's seen a lot of what she termed essential travel from construction workers and others performing vital jobs.
"I think a lot of the market here in Bakersfield has seen a lot of essential travelers," she said.
But she's also seeing more families traveling to an outdoors destination such as Sequoia National Park.
"A lot of travelers are just traveling," she said.
(1) comment
More visitors staying at hotels means more vehicle burglaries in the hotel parking lots.
